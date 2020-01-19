Two police officers killed, multiple homes set on fire in Hawaiian capital shooting

Two police officers have been shot dead in the Diamond Head area of Honolulu, Hawaii, and the suspect remains at large. A huge fire has also broken out in the neighborhood.

The officers were responding to a report of assault when they were confronted by a man wielding a firearm, according to local news outlets. The suspect then opened fire and struck both officers.

The FBI said it is also responding to the incident.

#BREAKING: Flames coming out of house on Hibiscus Drive near Kapiolani Park - just heard popping sound coming from area and we’re being told to move back. Seeing more ambulances, fire, and backup from HPD arriving at scene - reports of officers injured @KITV4pic.twitter.com/K1Lv7W3L7q — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 19, 2020

A home the suspect was reportedly inside later caught on fire, with the blaze then quickly spreading to a number of neighboring houses. Firefighters were initially told to stay back from the scene until officers gave the all-clear, local media said.

Police are appealing to the public to avoid the area and some roads have been closed as the investigation continues.

Honolulu fire started while we were out on the boat pic.twitter.com/tduEYt7rmS — Judge (@JudgeLB) January 19, 2020

A tennis tournament near Kapiolani Park was canceled due to the shooting, though police have said they do not believe the shooter entered the park. They have taped off the area as a precaution.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted about the shooting.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department. This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) January 19, 2020

There are unconfirmed reports from local media that the shooting suspect was being evicted from their home on Sunday morning and stabbed their landlord, and it was this stabbing that police were responding to.

