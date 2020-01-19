 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two police officers killed, multiple homes set on fire in Hawaiian capital shooting

19 Jan, 2020 20:36
File photo © REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Two police officers have been shot dead in the Diamond Head area of Honolulu, Hawaii, and the suspect remains at large. A huge fire has also broken out in the neighborhood.

The officers were responding to a report of assault when they were confronted by a man wielding a firearm, according to local news outlets. The suspect then opened fire and struck both officers.

The FBI said it is also responding to the incident.

A home the suspect was reportedly inside later caught on fire, with the blaze then quickly spreading to a number of neighboring houses. Firefighters were initially told to stay back from the scene until officers gave the all-clear, local media said.

Police are appealing to the public to avoid the area and some roads have been closed as the investigation continues.

A tennis tournament near Kapiolani Park was canceled due to the shooting, though police have said they do not believe the shooter entered the park. They have taped off the area as a precaution. 

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted about the shooting.

There are unconfirmed reports from local media that the shooting suspect was being evicted from their home on Sunday morning and stabbed their landlord, and it was this stabbing that police were responding to.

