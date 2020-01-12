Hollywood can't take a joke: Golden Globes hire Fey, Poehler as new hosts and people 'miss Ricky Gerais already’

After going viral for skewering Hollywood celebrities at this year’s Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais has been replaced by two safe comedians for the 2021 ceremony

Though his opening monologue and razor sharp jokes from this year’s Golden Globes telecast went viral and were heavily celebrated online, Ricky Gervais no doubt made producers a little too uncomfortable with his takedown of Hollywood’s empty political activism, as well as shining a light on the industry turning a blind eye to the deeds of people like disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been announced as the hosts of the 2021 ceremony. The pair last performed the task in 2015. NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association released statements about their excitement to have the two return, but the decision isn’t going over too well with fans of Gervais’ Globes performance.

“And with that move and the exit of Ricky Gervais, with the inclusion of these two self-styled comedic wits, with all of that, the Golden Globes never again enjoyed a moment of their theretofore enjoyed popularity ever again,” wrote one Twitter user in response.

Fey and Poehler are about as far away from Gervais as you can get, comedically. The two SNL alums cut their teeth as hosts making soft celebrity-friendly jokes and playing it safe. Fey made a name for herself by impersonating one of the easiest targets on the planet, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Poehler has said Trump being president makes it “hard not to have a full-on panic attack every day.” Nothing says playing it safe in Hollywood like planting your flag as far to the political left as possible.

And zingers from past shows hosted by the two include Fey dropping dimes like, “Meryl Streep is so brilliant in ‘August: Osage County,’ proving that there are still great parts in Hollywood for Meryl Streeps over 60.” Wow. Cutting edge. Brutal.

Gervais, on the other hand, has a comedy style that protects no one. Even the celebrities in the room are on the table. His opening monologue at the last ceremony was so brilliant because it was a takedown of the award show itself and the political, elitist mess it had devolved into.

With Fey and Poehler, there won’t be discomfort in the room. There won’t be Weinstein jokes. There won’t be Epstein jokes. That may disappoint fans, but it’s exactly what producers want after Gervais put their feet to the fire and laughed. Hollywood may love to lecture us, but it definitely does not like being lectured.

