Shell-shocked pundits come crawling back to Hillary over Trump’s Iran belligerence... forgetting she’d have started war sooner

Social media sang praises of would-be US President Hillary Clinton as actual President Donald Trump seemed headed for all-out war with Iran – even though Clinton had been a much more enthusiastic participant in US wars.

After Iranian missiles struck several US bases Tuesday night, #Resistance twitter wasted no time disavowing the administration they blamed for the hostilities, running into the arms of his arch-rival with the #IVotedforHillaryClinton hashtag.

I'm proud to raise my hand and say that I voted for Intelligence.I voted for Leadership.I voted for Experience.I voted for Maturity.I voted for Sanity.I voted for the Woman who wouldn't be trying to get us into a war now.#IvotedforHillaryClinton — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 8, 2020

But claiming Clinton was the less warlike of the two candidates, or would have steered the country away from war with Iran, requires a serious divergence from history. The former Secretary of State once told an interviewer that “I want the Iranians to know that if I’m the president, we will attack Iran.”

"We didn't want Trump to attack Iran, so we voted for this psychopath instead" pic.twitter.com/lk4wcUbD0a — Yusuf (@yusufneedsarest) January 3, 2020

That was during her 2008 campaign, and in the middle of a discussion about Iran possibly attacking Israel. Perhaps her stance on the Islamic republic had softened a bit by 2016, enough to justify viewing her as the lesser of two Iran hawks?

Nope. The months leading up to that election saw her parroting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s decades-old talking points about Iran “racing toward a nuclear capability,” expanding “secret facilities,” and “defying their international obligations” before she swept in with the nuclear deal and solved all the problems.

Except the deal was negotiated after she was replaced as the top US diplomat by John Kerry. Clinton was on the same side as Trump, demanding ever more sanctions even as the nuclear deal took effect, this time as punishment for Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Beyond interventionist Democrats, she was courted by a bevy of neocons who couldn’t stomach Trump’s anti-interventionist rhetoric. Inveterate warmongers like Robert Kagan and Richard Armitage swooned over the ex-First Lady.

“We came, we saw, he died!” ~ Hillary Clinton on the murder of Gaddafi.Now #Libya is a failed state where terrorists sell human beings in open air slave markets, thanks to Obama’s intervention.Just a reminder for the #IvotedforHillaryClinton folks. pic.twitter.com/68SXDe5PGP — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) January 8, 2020

In short order, the infamous clip of Clinton mocking the brutal murder of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi – “we came, we saw, he died” – resurfaced on twitter. The so-called “humanitarian” intervention in Libya was largely a creation of Clinton’s State Department, complete with risible wartime propaganda about Gaddafi handing out Viagra so his soldiers could better commit mass rapes, and the continued chaos in that once-advanced state remains a testament to what the region (or world) might look like under her watch.

She wanted a repeat performance in Syria, calling for - and thankfully not getting - a no-fly zone, even while admitting it would “kill a lot of Syrians.”

I love Libyan slave markets, prison labor, don’t care that 40,000 Americans die each year from lack of healthcare because nothing impacts my privilege, so you know damn well #IvotedforHillaryClinton — The Opinionated Lab (@OpinionatedLab) January 8, 2020

With all that in mind, some speculated the true motive of the hashtag was avoiding responsibility.

#IvotedforHillaryClinton is evidence once again that the ideal liberal scenario is to never actually win so you can claim credit for things you imagine Democrats would or wouldn't do if they had power — Lena (@banalplay) January 8, 2020

The fact that #IvotedforHillaryClinton is trending proves my point...MOST Americans are imperialists. Hillary Clinton destroyed millions of lives, and promised to obliterate Iran. It's not ignorance, but partisanship. To hell with the millions of victims of American imperialism. https://t.co/dTDgyPyNrI — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) January 8, 2020

Several tweeters agreed that Clinton was right about Trump - but in a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

If you’re a #IvotedforHillaryClinton, you need to acknowledge that your war criminal was itching as much for war with Iran, Iraq, Syria & even Russia. She’s an egregious committed demagogic imperialist war profiteer. The giant douche & turf sandwich are both corrupt shills. pic.twitter.com/4NA7L1ifCT — Galen Hallcyon, Connoisseur (@hallcyon) January 8, 2020

#IvotedforHillaryClinton AND YOU'RE PROUD?Have you neoliberals & CENTRISTS completely lost your minds?You KNOW HILLARY SAID would bomb IRAN!You KNOW SHE RIGGED THE ELECTION AND GAVE US TRUMP!NOW SHUT THE FUCK UP AND SIT DOWN!YOU'RE EMBARRASSMENT! pic.twitter.com/LRyk3Y8Ejl — MagillaMom #StillSanders #IAmTooFarLeft (@Rebecca84271751) January 8, 2020

A few Clinton voters even aired their buyers’ remorse.

#IvotedforHillaryClintonAnd it wouldn't have made a fucking difference because we would have already invaded Iran by now and celebrity headasses like Lena Dunham would be telling you how woke and girl-power invading Iran is. A million times more bleak. — Kitty Witch (@NefariousBanana) January 8, 2020

this hashtag #IvotedforHillaryClinton is absolute crap✅Hillary voted for the war in Iraq✅She said if she she would bomb Iran✅And she helped turn Libya into an open-air slave market after another regime change waryeah, I voted for Hillary too, but stop lying to yourself — beth, purity test enthusiast (@bourgeoisalien) January 8, 2020

Clinton herself couldn't resist weighing in with a smug GIF.

While Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton, he handily beat her in the Electoral College, which ultimately decides who occupies the White House. Despite her massive advantage in political experience, his promises to bring US troops home attracted significant support. Nearly four years later, however, the US is poised on the brink of a catastrophic expansion of its Forever War.

