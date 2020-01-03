Trump tweets after Quds chief killing: ‘Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!’

Following the US assassination of Iran's Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, President Donald Trump took to Twitter, issuing a quite cryptic message that Iran has “never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.”

The commander of the elite Quds Force was killed overnight in Baghdad International Airport, alongside with several other high-ranking officials from local pro-Iranian militias.

The assassination was carried out on the personal “direction” of Trump, the US military has said, claiming it was acting to protect America and its citizens. Soleimani was blamed for “the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members”, and was accused of plotting further attacks on the US.

While the killing prompted a lot of self-back-patting among top US officials over a job well done, the US President himself took an apparent conciliatory tone, suggesting that the attack was carried out to push Tehran into negotiations.

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the killing of Soleimani a “defensive action,” and said “the US remains committed to de-escalation.”

Spoke with @HeikoMaas about @realDonaldTrump's decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Germany is also concerned over the Iranian regime’s continued military provocations. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 3 января 2020 г.

Also on rt.com US State Dept tells Americans to leave Iraq ‘immediately’ after assassination of Soleimani

DETAILS TO FOLLOW