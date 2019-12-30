 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Too good to be true?: Sharon Stone BLOCKED by dating app after disbelieving users flag her account as fake

30 Dec, 2019 12:45
FILE PHOTO: Sharon Stone ©  AFP/ Getty Images/ Amy Sussman
If a Hollywood star can’t find a date what hope do the rest of us have? Social media users were haunted by this existential question after Sharon Stone revealed that she had made an account on a dating app – but was blocked.

The actress tweeted out that she had joined Bumble, a popular dating and networking app, but soon after was unfairly “shut out of the hive.” It appears that Bumble users, unable to fathom that a successful movie star would need to use an app to find companionship, had reported her account as fake.

The internet was quickly abuzz with words of support for Stone – as well as anxiety over what her situation meant for non-famous people searching for love.

Her public appeal to have her Bumble account restored also led to a swarm of romantic proposals from male (and female) fans.

To its credit, Bumble responded swiftly to the matchmaking hiccup, restoring her account and wishing her luck with finding “honey.”

It’s possible that the actress hasn’t been the only celebrity erroneously banned from dating services. The US Federal Trade Commission has been cracking down on matchmaking apps for deceiving customers with saucy messages from fake users – prompting an industry-wide crackdown on suspicious accounts.

