Terracotta Warriors receive reinforcements as 220 additional soldiers discovered, including new ranks (PHOTOS)

30 Dec, 2019 09:31
Terracotta Warriors receive reinforcements as 220 additional soldiers discovered, including new ranks (PHOTOS)
© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor
Archaeologists working on the tomb of Emperor Qin Shi Huang have announced the discovery of an additional 220 soldiers in the world-famous Terracotta Army after almost a decade of painstaking excavation.

The team has been excavating the tomb since 2009, covering an area of ​​about 500,000 square meters. The site is riddled with a vast array of artifacts including pottery, bronze, jade, a small amount of gold, silver, and iron and the aforementioned Terracotta Warriors.

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

Amid the well-preserved artifacts, including military tripods, crossbows, golden sabers and everyday items such as spoons, plates, tinctures and kettles, the researchers also discovered the earliest-known golden camel excavated in China.

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

Further study of this artifact in particular may provide important information about trade between the West and the Chinese Empire predating the Silk Road.

All told, the past decade has yielded the discovery of some 220 pottery figurines and 12 pottery horses, as well as a large number of weapons and architectural relics belonging to previously unseen military officers nestled among the ranks. 

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

The discovery of new officer ranks may force a rethink of our current understanding of the army’s formation.

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor
© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

