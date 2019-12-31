Only US govt-friendly apps allowed? Army bans soldiers from using TikTok over alleged Chinese 'cyber threat'

The US Army has banned personnel from using Chinese social media app TikTok, signaling that its soldiers should stick to platforms that march exclusively to Washington's tune.

An army spokeswoman confirmed on Monday that the Chinese app "is considered a cyber threat" and will no longer be allowed on government phones and mobile devices. The military had previously used the popular social media platform to reach out to potential recruits.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the US Navy banned the Chinese app from all government-issued mobile devices – citing the same alleged "cybersecurity threat."

The Pentagon issued a Cyber Awareness Message earlier in December, warming that using TikTok could come with "potential security risks." The app had been targeted by two US senators, Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), and Chuck Schumer (D-New York), who requested in October that US intelligence agencies probe the app.

TikTok parent company ByteDance has strongly denied any sinister motives – even as competing apps – Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – collude openly with government agencies.

In September, executives from all the major US social media platforms met with US government officials to discuss how to "secure" the 2020 elections and crack down on the spread of "polarizing" content.

