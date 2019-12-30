 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump briefed on ‘successful strikes & OTHER OPTIONS’ after US raid kills dozens of ‘Iran-backed’ militias in Iraq, Syria

30 Dec, 2019 00:23
Top US national security advisers told President Donald Trump the air raids against Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria were a total success – and briefed him on ‘other’ way to punish Iran for the alleged attacks on US interests.

“We will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy,” US State Secretary Mike Pompeo declared, standing beside Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a press event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The Pentagon chief in the meantime said the strikes were successful and that officials discussed ‘other options’ with Trump.

