 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US civilian contractor killed, multiple servicemen injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base near Kirkuk – reports
HomeWorld News

US civilian contractor killed, multiple servicemen injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base near Kirkuk – reports

27 Dec, 2019 22:17
Get short URL
US civilian contractor killed, multiple servicemen injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base near Kirkuk – reports
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Ahmed Jadallah
An American civilian contractor was killed and several service members lightly wounded when several rockets struck an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, US officials confirmed on condition of anonymity.

A US contractor and an Iraqi federal police officer were wounded when “a number of missiles” struck a munitions storage facility in K1 military base on Friday evening, Iraqi sources confirmed. According to one official, the rockets hit as a mission was getting underway.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com Six servicemen wounded after rockets hit base of Iraq military & US forces

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies