US civilian contractor killed, multiple servicemen injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base near Kirkuk – reports
27 Dec, 2019 22:17
An American civilian contractor was killed and several service members lightly wounded when several rockets struck an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, US officials confirmed on condition of anonymity.
A US contractor and an Iraqi federal police officer were wounded when “a number of missiles” struck a munitions storage facility in K1 military base on Friday evening, Iraqi sources confirmed. According to one official, the rockets hit as a mission was getting underway.
DETAILS TO FOLLOWAlso on rt.com Six servicemen wounded after rockets hit base of Iraq military & US forces