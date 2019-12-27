US civilian contractor killed, multiple servicemen injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base near Kirkuk – reports

An American civilian contractor was killed and several service members lightly wounded when several rockets struck an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk, US officials confirmed on condition of anonymity.

A US contractor and an Iraqi federal police officer were wounded when "a number of missiles" struck a munitions storage facility in K1 military base on Friday evening, Iraqi sources confirmed. According to one official, the rockets hit as a mission was getting underway. DETAILS TO FOLLOW