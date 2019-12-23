 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I'm more of a Jew than he is’: Giuliani takes on George Soros and his defenders with out-of-left-field jab

23 Dec, 2019 23:13
‘I'm more of a Jew than he is’: Giuliani takes on George Soros and his defenders with out-of-left-field jab
©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts / Lisi Niesner
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tore into billionaire George Soros, insisting he controls central figures in the president’s impeachment inquiry – and that his leftist politics disqualify him from being Jewish. The internet went wild.

Soros not only controls former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Giuliani told New York magazine on Monday – he had installed “all four ambassadors” involved in the effort to impeach Trump. Indeed, Giuliani continued, the notorious bank-roller of color revolutions and liberal causes was “employing the FBI agents,” too.

After the reporter told him he “sounded crazy” talking about Soros, Giuliani apparently tried to preempt the usual criticism leveled at those who criticize the powerful philanthropist.

Don’t tell me I’m antisemitic if I oppose him,” the president’s personal lawyer warned. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about – he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion – synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States.”

He's a horrible human being.

Giuliani’s comments kicked off a firestorm on social media, with liberals attacking the “antisemitic” attorney and conservatives doubling down on Giuliani’s criticisms of the shadowy speculator.

He was just trying to cover up his antisemitism with the “not a Jew” comment, some suspected.

…though they had different theories as to why.

Conservatives rolled their eyes at the attempt to defend Soros as a helpless victim.

Others insisted the Right, not the Left, was obsessed with smearing its enemies as anti-Semites.

And a handful merely took Giuliani’s statements as a sign the former New York mayor had lost his mind.

