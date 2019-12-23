‘I'm more of a Jew than he is’: Giuliani takes on George Soros and his defenders with out-of-left-field jab

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tore into billionaire George Soros, insisting he controls central figures in the president’s impeachment inquiry – and that his leftist politics disqualify him from being Jewish. The internet went wild.

Soros not only controls former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Giuliani told New York magazine on Monday – he had installed “all four ambassadors” involved in the effort to impeach Trump. Indeed, Giuliani continued, the notorious bank-roller of color revolutions and liberal causes was “employing the FBI agents,” too.

After the reporter told him he “sounded crazy” talking about Soros, Giuliani apparently tried to preempt the usual criticism leveled at those who criticize the powerful philanthropist.

“Don’t tell me I’m antisemitic if I oppose him,” the president’s personal lawyer warned. “Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about – he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion – synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States.”

He's a horrible human being.

Giuliani’s comments kicked off a firestorm on social media, with liberals attacking the “antisemitic” attorney and conservatives doubling down on Giuliani’s criticisms of the shadowy speculator.

He was just trying to cover up his antisemitism with the “not a Jew” comment, some suspected.

The “not really Jews” argument is also a permission slip to engage in anti-semitism, since in their minds, It’s not really anti-semitism if the targets are not truly Jewish! (It is tho) — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 23, 2019

Reminder: The Soros conspiracy theory that Rudy Giuliani aired in his latest interview is the same disinformation that ex-senior National Security Council official Fiona Hill called the contemporary equivalent of “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” https://t.co/U8iS7SY3UF — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 23, 2019

…though they had different theories as to why.

The Trumpers wants to appeal to both Nazis and Jews, hence the insistence of people like the presidents free lawyer that he’s “more of a jew than Soros is.” https://t.co/ej6pduVW59 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 23, 2019

Conservatives rolled their eyes at the attempt to defend Soros as a helpless victim.

Rudy is 100% right. Soros spent his life funding projects dedicated to harming the Jewish people as Jews. Rudy fought for us. Go Gaslight at a Queer Jews for Palestine mixer. https://t.co/b7ThmsSXwM — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) December 23, 2019

George Soros admitted to being a Nazi collaborator & said he has “no sense of guilt” about it Wouldn’t it be a shame if this went viral? pic.twitter.com/DiV2sv32vF — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 23, 2019

If you want to paint George Soros as a latter-day Anne Frank there is nothing I can do to dissuade you https://t.co/pVzavkOsL9 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 23, 2019

Others insisted the Right, not the Left, was obsessed with smearing its enemies as anti-Semites.

I predict the latest anti-Semitic comments from inside of Trumpworld - Giuliani saying he's more of a Jew than Soros, as Soros isn't really Jewish! - will get 1-tenth of 1% of the coverage that Ilhan Omar's remarks about AIPAC (which didn't mention Jews at all, remember!) got. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 23, 2019

And a handful merely took Giuliani’s statements as a sign the former New York mayor had lost his mind.

The best defense of Giuliani on this is that he's been batshit insane for several years and not at all responsible for the words that emanate from his pie hole. — Seth Masket (@smotus) December 23, 2019

