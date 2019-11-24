Giuliani says his ‘dead man’s switch’ not about Trump, but Biden's alleged corruption spanning a decade

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has claimed he keeps compromising files on the Bidens in his safe to be made public if he vanishes, while brushing off reports that his ‘insurance policy’ relates to Trump.

Giuliani has dismissed the notion that he has “an insurance policy” in case he falls out with his most famous client. The report stems from the Trump’s personal lawyer’s heated interview with Fox News’ Ed Henry on Saturday.

Asked if he has spoken to Trump recently, Guliani refused to answer, citing attorney-client privilege, but stressed that his relationship with Trump cannot be better.

“I have a very good relationship with him, and all of these comments which are totally insulting I’ve things written like he’s going to through me under the bus. When I say that, I say – he isn’t, but I have insurance. It’s ridiculous! We’re very good friends.” Guliani said.

Also on rt.com Ex-Ukraine envoy’s feelings that Trump ‘threatened’ her & his ‘real-time attacks’ on Twitter are IMPEACHABLE, Democrats say

Mainstream media immediately pounced on the remark, pointing out that it was not the first time the former New York mayor has quipped about having some kind of a dead man’s switch.

Guliani , who has become a fixture in the ongoing impeachment saga, half-jokingly said earlier this month that while he was not afraid that Trump would made him a scapegoat, since he has “a very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”

With remark being widely cited as an implication that Trump has even more skeletons in his closet that Democrats in their tireless, and so far fruitless, impeachment inquiry seek to unearth, Guliani attempted to shut the speculation down.

“The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office,” he tweeted.

“If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart.”

TRUTH ALERT:



The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office.



If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

Guliani told Henry that he feared for his life when he first heard the Democratic presidential hopeful's name in connection to corruption probe.

“I expected, the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues, they’re going to try to kill me,” he said, noting that since “mafia” was not able take him down, the media would not be able as well.

Rudy Giuliani was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and one of the greatest mayors in New York history.



He has been exposing corruption his entire career.



He’s now uncovered a massive pay-for-play scheme that happened under Obama.



Get ready! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 24, 2019

Giuliani’s name has been mentioned multiple times during the impeachment hearings amid allegations he was doing Trump’s bidding in pushing for the renewal of the corruption probe into a Ukrainian energy firm, where Hunter Biden sat on the board of directors, to help Trump with reelection. Giuliani repeatedly denied the accusations, telling Fox News on Saturday that Trump “knows that what [he] did was in order to defend him, not to dig dirt on Biden.”

Also on rt.com Ukraine expands probe into head of firm that employed Hunter Biden, whose name features in ‘several’ criminal cases – prosecutor

Trump also hailed his lawyer, calling Giuliani in his own interview with Fox and Friends Friday a “great crime fighter.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!