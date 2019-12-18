 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

1 killed in mass stabbing in Oregon shopping center, suspect detained

18 Dec, 2019 19:51
Get short URL
1 killed in mass stabbing in Oregon shopping center, suspect detained
FILE PHOTO. © Twitter / Beaverton Police
Several people have been stabbed at the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton, Oregon, according to police, who have detained a suspect. One person has been killed.

The incident took place at a Wells Fargo bank within the shopping center on Wednesday. Police report there are multiple victims in addition to the death, but that the suspect is in custody and no longer a danger to the community.

Beaverton Police told local media that one person has been killed and at least two others injured in the stabbing. Witness accounts are still being collected as Major Crimes Team is investigating the scene. 

The motives of the stabber remain unclear. Police were initially called to the scene with a report of a bank robbery. The suspect also stole a vehicle and tried to get away in wake of the rampage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies