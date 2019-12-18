1 killed in mass stabbing in Oregon shopping center, suspect detained

Several people have been stabbed at the Murray Hill shopping center in Beaverton, Oregon, according to police, who have detained a suspect. One person has been killed.

The incident took place at a Wells Fargo bank within the shopping center on Wednesday. Police report there are multiple victims in addition to the death, but that the suspect is in custody and no longer a danger to the community.

Multiple stabbing victims at the Murray Hill shopping center at SW Murray Blvd / SW Teal Ave. Washington County Major Crimes team responding. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) December 18, 2019

We are on scene of breaking news in Beaverton a stabbing at the Wells Fargo off SW Teal. Getting details as we can. pic.twitter.com/axRu5oVPW1 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 18, 2019

Beaverton Police told local media that one person has been killed and at least two others injured in the stabbing. Witness accounts are still being collected as Major Crimes Team is investigating the scene.

The motives of the stabber remain unclear. Police were initially called to the scene with a report of a bank robbery. The suspect also stole a vehicle and tried to get away in wake of the rampage.

This is the scene right now at Murray Hill Marketplace. Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing. Officers interviewing witnesses. https://t.co/Yk6fCJWPZrpic.twitter.com/dpLYEiQEfy — Amy Frazier (@amyfKOIN) December 18, 2019

