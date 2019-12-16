Man firing shots at officers in Columbus, Ohio, SWAT on scene – police

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
SWAT on scene, schools put on lockdown after man fires ‘multiple shots’ at police in Columbus, Ohio
16 Dec, 2019 19:36
Police and hostage negotiators are on the scene as a man barricaded inside a Columbus, Ohio house is shooting at officers in the area.

Locals are being advised to keep away from the site where a man has barricaded himself inside a home on Eakin Road, firing at police.

Two nearby schools have been placed under lockdown, according to local media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

