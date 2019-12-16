‘Girl, stop talking right now’: Whoopi shuts down interrupting Meghan McCain, internet celebrates (VIDEO)

The View host Whoopi Goldberg has finally done what everyone who’s ever watched the show was praying for her to do - shut down constantly-interjecting co-host Meghan McCain after one too many entitled interruptions.

McCain finally pushed Goldberg over the edge as she attempted to talk over co-host Sunny Hostin, discussing the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Boasting that she is a Political Analyst, not just a talk-show host like the four other women at the table, McCain successfully wrested the conversation away from Hostin and kept going. After a few polite attempts to stem the flow of words from McCain failed, Goldberg snapped.

Whoopi: "Girl, please stop talking right now."Meghan McCain: "No problem. I won't talk for the rest of this show."Whoopi: "I'm OK with that."Whoopi speaks for all of us right now.pic.twitter.com/PhyQZiWd33 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 16, 2019

“Girl, please stop talking right now,” she said, shocking her co-host into silence at last. The respite was brief, however. While McCain volunteered not to talk for the rest of the show, she immediately broke that promise and began talking over Goldberg, triggering the other woman to reach for a commercial break.

The internet was overjoyed that someone had finally put McCain - the daughter of the late Republican Senator John McCain, as she never allows anyone to forget - in her place.

"Thank you, Whoopi for gathering her!! She’s lucky they cut to commercial - it was about to get real AF," one relieved viewer tweeted.

Whoopi told Meghan 'do you know who my father is' McCain that she is not the one. Not Today. Not Ever.pic.twitter.com/GupiVVBMe0 — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) December 16, 2019

Many pointed out that McCain had had it coming for a long, long time.

Whoopi said what literally most of The View audiences shout to our TVs when Meghan McCain won’t stop talking conservative fallacies and BS,” one user gushed.

I knew one of these days, Whoopi was going to check her ass and I don’t even watch #TheView💀. The only one who didn’t know this was going to happen is the Princess of Arizona. pic.twitter.com/yoKGuMNbDG — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) December 16, 2019

Others wanted to see Goldberg take things further.

#TheView One day Whoopi will have no choice pic.twitter.com/fEeGoNdln7 — rodrigosworld81 (@rodrigosworld81) December 16, 2019

“i’m okay with that.” jesus. whoopi might actually beat this gal’s ass on tv. https://t.co/uQWhdLlByk — venus fly strap (@dopegirlfresh) December 16, 2019

And some just wanted McCain thrown off the show.

I just know for a fact, 100%, that Meghan McCain was that white kid who told her parents to shut the fuck up and talked back constantly. She is so damn disrespectful! Whoopi is sick of her shit and so is everyone else. She needs to go. #TheView — Julian Castro's Baby Mama (@biafradenmark) December 16, 2019

#TheView FINALLY!!! Thank you Whoopi for calling out John McCain’s daughter horrible attitude. Also, why is she still on the show? How did she even get a position? Please, replace her with Ana. pic.twitter.com/0yaQQCOyWD — Kiana Jackson✨📚 (@kianarenai) December 16, 2019

McCain took to Twitter afterwards to nurse her wounded pride. “I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment,” she sniffed. “I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.”

