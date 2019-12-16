‘Girl, stop talking right now’: Whoopi shuts down interrupting Meghan McCain, internet celebrates (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Dec, 2019 19:27
© YouTube / The View
The View host Whoopi Goldberg has finally done what everyone who’s ever watched the show was praying for her to do - shut down constantly-interjecting co-host Meghan McCain after one too many entitled interruptions.

McCain finally pushed Goldberg over the edge as she attempted to talk over co-host Sunny Hostin, discussing the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Boasting that she is a Political Analyst, not just a talk-show host like the four other women at the table, McCain successfully wrested the conversation away from Hostin and kept going. After a few polite attempts to stem the flow of words from McCain failed, Goldberg snapped.

Girl, please stop talking right now,” she said, shocking her co-host into silence at last. The respite was brief, however. While McCain volunteered not to talk for the rest of the show, she immediately broke that promise and began talking over Goldberg, triggering the other woman to reach for a commercial break.

The internet was overjoyed that someone had finally put McCain - the daughter of the late Republican Senator John McCain, as she never allows anyone to forget - in her place.

"Thank you, Whoopi for gathering her!! She’s lucky they cut to commercial - it was about to get real AF," one relieved viewer tweeted.

Many pointed out that McCain had had it coming for a long, long time.

Whoopi said what literally most of The View audiences shout to our TVs when Meghan McCain won’t stop talking conservative fallacies and BS,” one user gushed.

Others wanted to see Goldberg take things further.

And some just wanted McCain thrown off the show.

McCain took to Twitter afterwards to nurse her wounded pride. “I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment,” she sniffed. “I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them.”

