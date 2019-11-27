60,000 people ordered to flee as another explosion rocks burning Texas chemical plant (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Tens of thousands of residents in Texas have been ordered to flee as firefighters struggle to contain a massive blaze at a chemical plant, following a series of explosions at the facility.

All residents within four miles of the conflagration at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, which erupted early on Wednesday, were told to evacuate in an order from Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Here’s the moment another explosion happened at the TPC plant in Port Neches. @12NewsNowpic.twitter.com/VlVtmS79JH — Makensie Hinkle (@MakensieTVNews) November 27, 2019

Communities affected by the mandatory evacuation order include Port Neches, Nederland, Groves, Beauxart Gardens, Central Gardens as well as portions of Port Arthur.

WTF!!! A third explosion has just rocked the TPC Group Plant in #PortNeches#Texas#USA ...and the black smoke rises to the sky... pic.twitter.com/ZvLJb5kTui — Bur (@Bur01210878) November 27, 2019

At least one powerful secondary explosion rocked the plant on Wednesday afternoon amid ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire, which has been burning for over 12 hours already. Collapsing flaring stacks at the facility pose risk of additional explosions, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Michael White.

EVACUATIONS EXTENDED: There is now a mandatory evacuation of Port Neches, Groves, Nederland, Central Gardens, Beauxart Gardens and the northeast part of Port Arthur. (Video courtesy: @abc13houston ) pic.twitter.com/mprYDmrJel — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 27, 2019

Two employees and one contractor were injured in the initial blast, but all three have been released from the hospital after treatment. There were up to 27 workers on site at the time of the incident, according to local officials.

Evacuations now for Port Neches, Groves, and Nederland @12NewsNowpic.twitter.com/5iHsDmiqBR — Kate Sauter (@KateSauter) November 27, 2019

This is the sky over Port Neches, Texas right now. pic.twitter.com/1hLoLkSLtf — Michael K9EI (@K9EI_Tx) November 27, 2019