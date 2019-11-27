 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
60,000 people ordered to flee as another explosion rocks burning Texas chemical plant (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
60,000 people ordered to flee as another explosion rocks burning Texas chemical plant (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

27 Nov, 2019 21:44
Tens of thousands of residents in Texas have been ordered to flee as firefighters struggle to contain a massive blaze at a chemical plant, following a series of explosions at the facility.

All residents within four miles of the conflagration at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, which erupted early on Wednesday, were told to evacuate in an order from Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Communities affected by the mandatory evacuation order include Port Neches, Nederland, Groves, Beauxart Gardens, Central Gardens as well as portions of Port Arthur.

At least one powerful secondary explosion rocked the plant on Wednesday afternoon amid ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire, which has been burning for over 12 hours already. Collapsing flaring stacks at the facility pose risk of additional explosions, according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Michael White.

Two employees and one contractor were injured in the initial blast, but all three have been released from the hospital after treatment. There were up to 27 workers on site at the time of the incident, according to local officials.

