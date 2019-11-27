Ear-splitting Texas chemical plant BLAST caught on doorbell cam (VIDEOS)

Nearby residents said they thought they were going to die when they heard and saw the explosion at the TPC Group petrochemical plant in Texas, and terrifying video shared online shows exactly why.

The TPC Chemical plant in Port Neches exploded at roughly 1am local time Wednesday. Windows were shattered and buildings rocked in the immediate vicinity; video from the scene shows the full power of the mighty explosion.

