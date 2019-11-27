Massive explosion at chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas lights up night sky (VIDEOS)

A chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas exploded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to eyewitnesses and local media. The evacuation of nearby residents is reportedly already under way.

There have been no reports of injuries but damage to buildings in the vicinity is widespread as the explosion, reportedly at the TPC Group chemical plant, blew out buildings and rocked homes up to 40 miles (64km) away. The explosion was even felt as far away as neighboring Louisiana.

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jefferson CountyAn explosion and fire is reported at a Jefferson County plant. pic.twitter.com/WXSlrwmaDZ — KFDM News (@kfdmnews) November 27, 2019

The heat from the explosion and subsequent fire is so intense it was detected by a local tv station's satellite.

Right now our sister station @kfdmnews is reporting a large explosion at Port Neches in Texas. #GOES16/#GOESEast is showing a big heat signature being picked up on the satellite. #TXwxpic.twitter.com/2W4RWRC4j9 — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) November 27, 2019

Residents said the bomb felt "like a bomb" that made their walls "flex."

"Literally thought we were about to die," one resident said.

Please pray for the community here in port neches Texas had a refinery explosion tonight! Praying everyone that was at work at this time is alright! pic.twitter.com/EZJLMxWQYA — ROCC (@FG_Rocc07) November 27, 2019

Huntsman in Port Neches pic.twitter.com/3xbmeibdwQ — 𝔸𝕌𝔹 (@__aubrierose) November 27, 2019

First responders themselves have been ordered to move back from the raging inferno as more explosions are expected.

