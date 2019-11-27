Massive explosion at chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas lights up night sky (VIDEOS)
There have been no reports of injuries but damage to buildings in the vicinity is widespread as the explosion, reportedly at the TPC Group chemical plant, blew out buildings and rocked homes up to 40 miles (64km) away. The explosion was even felt as far away as neighboring Louisiana.
BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jefferson CountyAn explosion and fire is reported at a Jefferson County plant. pic.twitter.com/WXSlrwmaDZ— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) November 27, 2019
The heat from the explosion and subsequent fire is so intense it was detected by a local tv station's satellite.
Right now our sister station @kfdmnews is reporting a large explosion at Port Neches in Texas. #GOES16/#GOESEast is showing a big heat signature being picked up on the satellite. #TXwxpic.twitter.com/2W4RWRC4j9— Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) November 27, 2019
Residents said the bomb felt "like a bomb" that made their walls "flex."
"Literally thought we were about to die," one resident said.
Please pray for the community here in port neches Texas had a refinery explosion tonight! Praying everyone that was at work at this time is alright! pic.twitter.com/EZJLMxWQYA— ROCC (@FG_Rocc07) November 27, 2019
Huntsman in Port Neches pic.twitter.com/3xbmeibdwQ— 𝔸𝕌𝔹 (@__aubrierose) November 27, 2019
First responders themselves have been ordered to move back from the raging inferno as more explosions are expected.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW