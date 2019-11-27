Trump tweets picture of his head on Rocky Balboa’s body, internet explodes in speculation

An image of US President Donald Trump’s head neatly photoshopped onto the body of iconic film boxer Rocky Balboa, tweeted wordlessly from the president’s account, has set social media afire with questions. What does it mean?

The photo was clearly a professional job, with Trump’s skin tone blended into the chiseled shirtless physique of Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone. It was unleashed on Wednesday morning, absent any verbal context - a rarity in presidential tweeting. Social media sleuths immediately began analyzing the significance of the image.

It was the day before Thanksgiving - was this Trump suiting up to fight against the “War on Thanksgiving,” an apparent extension of the “War on Christmas” that drew liberal mockery earlier in the week? Or a war on…something else?

Also on rt.com Trump 'likes the idea' of testifying in impeachment 'hoax' to get Congress 'focused'

Impeachment was a top contender, given that Trump had recently tweeted about possibly testifying in the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House, even stating he was “fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President.”

Others immediately thought of Russia, whose own boxer Ivan Drago was beaten by Rocky in the fourth film in the series.

This is all wrong.Rocky defeated Russia, while Trump continues to hand them victories. — Nick Jack Pap-pass the Gravy (@Pappiness) November 27, 2019

At least Putin’s shirtless pictures were real. — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) November 27, 2019

Trump supporters went along with the plot, stroking the president’s ego with tongues planted firmly in cheek. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” one user tweeted. Another echoed the flattery: “Is this doctored?”

No comments. Just the photo. Amazing. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2019

Perhaps it was pure trolling?

Wait til CNN fact checks this meme as false. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 27, 2019

Best tweet ever. Liberal heads are exploding everywhere. I love it. — RD (@real_defender) November 27, 2019

The #Resistance did what it does, dredging up a photo album’s worth of unflattering Trump photos…

I fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/UT8M9bcYPj — NostraDonny (@Nostradonny) November 27, 2019

… and creating a few images of their own.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!