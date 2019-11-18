Trump 'likes the idea' of testifying in impeachment 'hoax' to get Congress 'focused'

US President Donald Trump may testify in impeachment hearings after all, he tweeted, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bluff after she broached the idea - though he also deemed the proceedings a “no due process hoax.”

The president has warmed to the idea of testifying in the “phony impeachment Witch Hunt,” he tweeted on Monday, explaining that “even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

Crediting his change of mind to “Crazy, Do Nothing Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi,” Trump hinted he might testify in writing - after weeks of railing against the proceedings and declaring he did not want to “give credibility to a corrupt witch hunt.”

....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

The president has a point - little legislating is happening with the impeachment inquiry sucking up all the oxygen in the Capitol. However, it’s not entirely the House’s fault - at least one bill he tweeted about, concerning drug pricing, has already had a death sentence pronounced upon it by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who vowed to kill the “socialist” bill.

Trump has released transcripts of two calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to combat allegations he withheld military aid in order to pressure Ukraine into reopening a corruption probe targeting natural gas company Burisma Holdings, and none of the witnesses who have testified before the impeachment committee have been able to point to firsthand knowledge of the alleged quid pro quo. But House Democrats have hinted they will bring other presidential misdeeds into evidence, including deeming a disparaging tweet during a witness’ testimony “intimidation.”

