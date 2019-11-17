India’s test launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile caught on VIDEO

India has successfully test-launched a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-II. For the first time its test was conducted at night, yet was still captured by witnesses.

The latest test on India’s main strategic deterrence weapon took place on Saturday, from launching complex IV of the Integrated Test Range on the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, local media report, showing a video of the rocket ascending in the night sky.

Agni-II is a 21-meter-long, two-stage ballistic missile with a range of up to3,500 kilometers that can carry a payload of 1,000 kg. It was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and is produced domestically.

India’s defense minister warned recently, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, that while New Delhi has been carefully following its ‘no first use’ policy on nuclear weapons – it “depends on the circumstances” if that will continue. India and Pakistan both have sizeable strategic nuclear forces and could devastate each other if an all-out war breaks out.

