WATCH: Pakistan tests BALLISTIC MISSILE amid tensions with India

Pakistan’s military released a video of its successful test of a surface to surface ballistic missile early Thursday, after it closed three aviation routes in Karachi airspace amid tensions with India.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesman, shared footage of the launch on Twitter, writing that the missile was “capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 KMs.”

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019

The test follows Pakistan’s closure of three aviation routes in Karachi airspace from August 28-31, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) providing no reason for the closure.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering a “complete closure” of Pakistan’s airspace to India. However, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said no final decision has been made and the issue would be decided after consultation, Dunya TV reports.

Also on rt.com His mediation rebuked by New Delhi, Trump says India & Pakistan can do ‘something good’ on Kashmir

Pakistan’s actions come as the latest in a series of escalating tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, stripping it of some of the autonomy the Indian-administered region had.

On Monday, Khan said that Pakistan “will go to any lengths” to support the Kashmiri people.

Indian politicians have long argued that changing Kashmir’s status will help fight terrorism there and boost the region’s economy. They have promised that the rights of locals will remain protected, and their safety maintained.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!