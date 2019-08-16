 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India vowed not to use nukes first, but that may change one day – defense minister

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 12:54 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 13:33
FILE PHOTO Agni II missile © REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
New Delhi has been carefully following its ‘no first use’ policy on nuclear weapons, but it “depends on the circumstances” if that will continue, India’s defense minister warned amid escalating hostilities with Pakistan.

“It is true that till now, India has strictly adhered to the ‘No First Use’ policy. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Symbolically, he was speaking at Pokhran, a military site where India held its nuclear tests back in 1974 and 1998.

Nevertheless, India remains “a responsible nuclear nation,” which eventually became “a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country.”

The timing of the veiled threat comes particularly on the heels of spiraling tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Their decades-long animosity took a new turn in August after New Delhi stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special autonomy status. The move sparked outrage in Pakistan, and has led to sporadic clashes along the Line of Control in recent days.

