 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

PETA mocked over demand for University of Georgia to retire ‘miserable’ bulldog mascot

26 Nov, 2019 22:45
Get short URL
PETA mocked over demand for University of Georgia to retire ‘miserable’ bulldog mascot
Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA at Sanford Stadium prior to a game (file photo) ©  Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The militant animal rights group PETA has called for the retirement of University of Georgia’s bulldog mascot, posting a video supposedly showing him looking miserable. The message backfired among the offended Dawgs fans.

“He looks miserable,” tweeted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday, posting a video of Uga X at a rainy-day football game. Uga was sitting dry in a dog house while people around him endured the wet and cold weather.

“Animals are NOT mascots,” PETA said, calling for Uga to be given to a “loving family” and released “immediately.” Needless to say, Bulldogs fans were not amused. 

“Does... Does PETA think UGA lives at Sanford stadium?” one Twitter user commented, while another pointed out the bulldog was in a “heated and dry dog house with a sweater on while every human around him is soaking wet and freezing.”

“Also Peta: We euthanize almost all the dogs put in our care,” another user user wrote in response to the Uga protest. 

PETA has indeed had a long and controversial history of support for euthanizing animals. People quickly brought up a 2014 story about two PETA activists who were accused of stealing and putting down someone’s pet chihuahua in Virginia.

Others were quick to point out that Uga X – the latest in the line of the university’s bulldog mascots, going back to 1956 – is treated better than most humans. 

A 2017 video from WMGT-DT in Macon, Georgia shows Uga being transported in a van with special air conditioning and showered with the sort of attention that would make other dogs drool with envy. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies