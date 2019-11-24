WATCH and enjoy: Russian TANK pulls passenger bus from ditch on icy country road

A commuter bus looked helpless while stuck in a snowy ditch in the middle of a country road in Russia – until an army tank came to the rescue.

The bus effectively blocked access to a small village in the Amur Region of Russia’s Far East, and regular tow trucks were no good on the slippery road.

The local military academy came to help. They supplied a heavy army tow truck. It wasn’t enough either, so a T-80BV main battle tank rolled up as well, finally pulling the bus out.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!