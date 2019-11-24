 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH and enjoy: Russian TANK pulls passenger bus from ditch on icy country road

24 Nov, 2019 14:48
WATCH and enjoy: Russian TANK pulls passenger bus from ditch on icy country road
A commuter bus looked helpless while stuck in a snowy ditch in the middle of a country road in Russia – until an army tank came to the rescue.

The bus effectively blocked access to a small village in the Amur Region of Russia’s Far East, and regular tow trucks were no good on the slippery road.

The local military academy came to help. They supplied a heavy army tow truck. It wasn’t enough either, so a T-80BV main battle tank rolled up as well, finally pulling the bus out.

