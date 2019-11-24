 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Navy Secretary FIRED by Pentagon chief in wake of Gallagher scandal

24 Nov, 2019 22:27
US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has been fired in wake of the Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher controversy in which the White House has waded. The Pentagon asked Spencer to resign over "loss of confidence."

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official," US Defense Secretary Mike Esper said in a statement Sunday, referring to the Spencer’s handling of the Gallagher case.

"Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well," he added.

In a statement carried by the DOD, Esper is said to have been dissatisfied with the “lack of candor over the conversations with the White House,” the Navy chief apparently had behind his back.

