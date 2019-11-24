US Navy Secretary FIRED by Pentagon chief in wake of Gallagher scandal

US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has been fired in wake of the Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher controversy in which the White House has waded. The Pentagon asked Spencer to resign over "loss of confidence."

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official," US Defense Secretary Mike Esper said in a statement Sunday, referring to the Spencer’s handling of the Gallagher case.

"Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well," he added.

In a statement carried by the DOD, Esper is said to have been dissatisfied with the “lack of candor over the conversations with the White House,” the Navy chief apparently had behind his back.

