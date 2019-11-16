Make Americans exceptional again? Trump trumps Pentagon, pardons 2 Army officers charged with war crimes
The president signed a clemency order on Friday granting full pardons to two Army officers facing war crimes charges – one awaiting trial and the other already behind bars – and reinstating the rank of a Navy Seal demoted earlier this year over similar war crimes accusations.
Can't overstate how damaging this is. Trump tells troops, & allies/enemies, that committing war crimes doesn't have to be a serious problem. This weakens the rule of law, chews at US soft power and credibility, and emboldens the bad guys. Of all Trump's idiocies, one of the worst https://t.co/q8xGmGXTpn— Thomas Juneau (@thomasjuneau) November 16, 2019
