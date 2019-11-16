 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Make Americans exceptional again? Trump trumps Pentagon, pardons 2 Army officers charged with war crimes

16 Nov, 2019 00:40
Get short URL
Make Americans exceptional again? Trump trumps Pentagon, pardons 2 Army officers charged with war crimes
President Donald Trump has pardoned two soldiers charged for war crimes in Afghanistan, suggesting that US troops are immune even in the face of their own military justice system, let alone the International Criminal Court.

The president signed a clemency order on Friday granting full pardons to two Army officers facing war crimes charges – one awaiting trial and the other already behind bars – and reinstating the rank of a Navy Seal demoted earlier this year over similar war crimes accusations.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com US denies visa to ICC chief prosecutor, unhappy with her probing American war crimes in Afghanistan

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies