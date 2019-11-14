Multiple victims in California high school shooting, suspect at large (WATCH LIVE)

At least three people have been shot at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, local media report. Police say the suspect is on the run.

Police responded to a shooting at Saugus High School, around 40 miles north of Los Angeles, early Thursday morning. Local media reports three casualties, but police have not yet confirmed this number.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that the suspect, an Asian male in “black clothing” is at large, and was last seen at the location.

Highlands Elementary and Rosedale Elementary in Santa Clarita Valley are also on lockdown. Watch KTLA's live coverage: https://t.co/9cX2rH5GH9pic.twitter.com/L80JMEP86Z — KTLA (@KTLA) November 14, 2019

Neighboring schools have been placed on lockdown, and the Sheriff’s Department has advised locals to avoid the area as the police response continues.

This is an active shooter situation. The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Video footage from the scene showed lines of students being evacuated with their hands over their heads, and paramedics wheeling what appeared to be wounded students out on gurneys.

Around 2,440 students are enrolled at Saugus High School, which serves the city of Santa Clarita.

