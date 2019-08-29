 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
This is America: Teacher's ‘bullet wound’ photo illustrates US mass shooting problem

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 16:57
FILE PHOTO Police officers take part in a training exercise to preparate for a school shooting in Claremont, California, 2013. © Alex Gallardo / Reuters
A stark ‘back to school’ image being shared on social media highlights the United States’ school shooting problem in a single sad and gruesome snap.

CBS This Morning host Tony Dokoupil shared a shocking photograph taken at his mother’s back to school teacher training course, where she was “learning how to staunch a giant sucking bullet hole,” he said.

The image shows a mocked-up bloody bullet wound on what appears to be a fake leg. Social media users commented on the image with sadness and concern, with many saying educators shouldn’t have to learn about such emergency measures.

Schools across the US have implemented mass shooting drills and safety measures in response to the number of gun attacks that have taken place in schools, such as the February 2018 Parkland shooting that killed 17 in Florida, and the Santa Fe high school shooting that killed 10 in Texas in May. 

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offered a $1.8 million grant for a School-Age Trauma Training program to teach high school students “mass casualty survival techniques,” so that they know how to treat their classmates’ bullet wounds in the event of a shooting.  

