This is America: Teacher's ‘bullet wound’ photo illustrates US mass shooting problem

A stark ‘back to school’ image being shared on social media highlights the United States’ school shooting problem in a single sad and gruesome snap.

CBS This Morning host Tony Dokoupil shared a shocking photograph taken at his mother’s back to school teacher training course, where she was “learning how to staunch a giant sucking bullet hole,” he said.

My mom has been a teacher for 30 years. Now, because of mass shootings, this is part of her back to school training: learning how to staunch a giant sucking bullet hole. pic.twitter.com/YN8ooLSfCH — Tony Dokoupil (@tonydokoupil) August 29, 2019

The image shows a mocked-up bloody bullet wound on what appears to be a fake leg. Social media users commented on the image with sadness and concern, with many saying educators shouldn’t have to learn about such emergency measures.

Schools across the US have implemented mass shooting drills and safety measures in response to the number of gun attacks that have taken place in schools, such as the February 2018 Parkland shooting that killed 17 in Florida, and the Santa Fe high school shooting that killed 10 in Texas in May.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offered a $1.8 million grant for a School-Age Trauma Training program to teach high school students “mass casualty survival techniques,” so that they know how to treat their classmates’ bullet wounds in the event of a shooting.

