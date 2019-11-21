Plane upside down, 2 airmen killed in training mission accident at Oklahoma base

Two men were killed when a routine training mission out of Vance Air Force Base went awry on Thursday morning. There were two aircraft involved, and emergency personnel are on the scene treating survivors.

Two T-38 trainer aircraft were flying a routine mission out of the Oklahoma base when an unspecified mishap occurred at 9:10 local time. Two unnamed men are dead, and the two survivors are being treated at the scene.

One aircraft lies on its back with a long drag trail behind it, while the other rests upright with normal landing marks in a video published by local KOCO News.

A safety team is looking into the accident. Names of the dead will be released after family is notified.

