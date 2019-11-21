 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plane upside down, 2 airmen killed in training mission accident at Oklahoma base

21 Nov, 2019 18:26
FILE PHOTO. Northrop Grumman T-38 Talon jet training planes. ©  Reuters / Ho New
Two men were killed when a routine training mission out of Vance Air Force Base went awry on Thursday morning. There were two aircraft involved, and emergency personnel are on the scene treating survivors.

Two T-38 trainer aircraft were flying a routine mission out of the Oklahoma base when an unspecified mishap occurred at 9:10 local time. Two unnamed men are dead, and the two survivors are being treated at the scene.

One aircraft lies on its back with a long drag trail behind it, while the other rests upright with normal landing marks in a video published by local KOCO News.

A safety team is looking into the accident. Names of the dead will be released after family is notified.

