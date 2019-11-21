 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Navy commando accused of war crimes faces expulsion from SEALs after Trump restored rank

21 Nov, 2019 02:34
Get short URL
Navy commando accused of war crimes faces expulsion from SEALs after Trump restored rank
FILE PHOTO: Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher at a press event with his wife after being acquitted on most of the charges he faced during his court-martial. ©  Reuters / John Gastaldo
The military has launched proceedings to expel commando Edward Gallagher from the Navy SEALs – who faced court-martial for war crimes earlier this year – even after President Trump restored his rank in a recent clemency order.

A review hearing scheduled for early December will determine whether Gallagher will continue to be a SEAL, Navy Captain Tamara Lawrence told Reuters. The commando’s own lawyer also confirmed he had been served with a notice informing him of the upcoming hearing.

Also on rt.com Navy SEAL accused of killing captured ISIS teen & posing with body cleared of most charges

While Gallagher was indicted for stabbing a wounded enemy prisoner and shooting civilians during his combat tour in Iraq in 2017, he was cleared on six of seven charges when his court-martial concluded in July – only found guilty of posing for a photo with a corpse. Avoiding any additional jail time after already serving nine months while on trial, his judge decided only to demote him to the rank of Petty Officer First Class.

However, last week, President Trump reversed that move, restoring Gallagher’s previous rank and granting pardons for two Army officers similarly implicated in war crimes, which came after months of vocal support for Gallagher in particular. In August, the president even urged the Navy to strip Gallagher’s military prosecutors of their medals, arguing they performed poorly on his case.

Also on rt.com Make Americans exceptional again? Trump trumps Pentagon, pardons 2 soldiers charged with war crimes

Three of Gallagher’s commanding officers also face individual review hearings to determine whether they will be removed from the SEALs, Lawrence added.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies