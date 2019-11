Trumps says US mulling tariff exemptions for Apple in China trade war

US President Donald Trump said that his administration was considering whether to exempt Apple from tariffs imposed on China in an ongoing trade spat.

CEO Tim Cook takes @realDonaldTrump and @IvankaTrump on tour of Apple plant in Austin. pic.twitter.com/0vwPLoRpSl — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 20, 2019