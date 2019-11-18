 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Three people reported killed in shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma

18 Nov, 2019 16:43
Three people reported killed in shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma
Wal-Mart Supercenter, Duncan OK © Google Maps
At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, according to police. The person who opened fire at the store is reportedly among the dead.

The shooting took place at the parking lot outside the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 81, according to Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford, with the first calls coming in to the police scanner around 9:54 local time.

Local schools have been locked down as a precaution, and the store has been closed, though District Attorney Jason Hicks confirmed to local media that the scene was contained and no longer an “active shooter” situation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

