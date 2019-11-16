5 people, incl. children, killed in San Diego shooting – police

A brutal case of domestic violence had fatal results in California on Saturday, with five family members shot dead and one more child fighting for his life in hospital after an apparent murder-suicide, San Diego police have said.

Horrific family tragedy in Paradise Hills. One woman, a man, and three children, all boys under the age of 10 are shot dead. One 11-year-old boy is still in surgery at a local hospital. San Diego Police are investigating. @nbcsandiego#paradisehillspic.twitter.com/L6JUCJC7Ch — Danica McAdam (@DanicaTVNews) November 16, 2019 DETAILS TO FOLLOW