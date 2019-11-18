Gunman opens fire at backyard party in Fresno, California, 4 people killed
Family and friends were watching football in the backyard when someone started shooting at them. No one has been arrested so far, with no information on a suspect realeased.
#BREAKING MASSIVE police response in a neighborhood by Peach/Pine in Fresno. Streets clogged with cars/ambulances...a lot of people being put on stretchers. Waiting to learn more. pic.twitter.com/HUT03Cdryp— Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) November 18, 2019
The incident took place at about 6pm Sunday (2am GMT Monday) on the city’s southeast side. Police have described it as a “mass casualty shooting.”
Three people were declared dead at the scene while a third victim died at the hospital. Six injured people remain in hospital with their condition declared stable.Also on rt.com 5 people, including children, brutally killed in San Diego shooting
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!