Gunman opens fire at backyard party in Fresno, California, 4 people killed

18 Nov, 2019 05:30
Gunman opens fire at backyard party in Fresno, California, 4 people killed
FILE PHOTO © Reuters
At least 10 people were shot in California after a gunman opened fire at a family gathering, police say. Four people have been killed while others have been taken to hospital.

Family and friends were watching football in the backyard when someone started shooting at them. No one has been arrested so far, with no information on a suspect realeased.

The incident took place at about 6pm Sunday (2am GMT Monday) on the city’s southeast side. Police have described it as a “mass casualty shooting.

Three people were declared dead at the scene while a third victim died at the hospital. Six injured people remain in hospital with their condition declared stable.

