Self-described ‘moderate Republican’ Obama tells Democrats not to wade TOO FAR LEFT, or else…

Who’s that guy telling the Democratic Party to be conservative about what they wish for from their next president? Wait, isn’t that Barack ‘Yes, we can’ Obama, the media darling that led the country before Trump ‘ruined it all?’

The cold shower poured on Friday by the former US president in front of a room full of wealthy donors in Washington was obviously directed at Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the progressive contenders in the Democratic primary race. The two senators have proposed a number of policies to radically change the way America functions economically and politically – for the benefit of the common people.

On the day Warren released the next phase in her Medicare for all plan, Mr. Obama specifically singled out health care and immigration as issues where some of the candidates might be moving too far to the left. https://t.co/P5te3d1c0d — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) November 16, 2019

But according to Obama, Democratic voters don’t really want a candidate that would “completely tear down the system and remake it.”

There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.

Yep, the guy who got elected on a message of hope that America could achieve its dreams is now telling it to be rooted in reality. The bold vision that the party nominee should offer to the divided nation should presumably involve “a little less bankruptcies over medical bills, a little fewer ICE raids on immigrants and a lot less concerns from the corporate elites about their sustained profits in the foreseeable future.” Yes, we can!

Come for the crushing of hopes, stay for the doing so in front of a room of rich donors. https://t.co/ZxM7M9V0ro — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) November 16, 2019

Of course, the hope for change that Obama evoked on the campaign trail was in contrast to his actual policies. And frankly, the gauge that shows how left would be too far left in modern America is quite off. The president himself admitted that in the 1980s he would be considered a moderate Republican.



It’s no surprise that his advice to a moderate-right party that pretends to be left is to play center. After all, they both have the same constituency to answer to, and don’t mistake it for the regular voters. Democrats may put forward a candidate that cannot always remember Obama’s name or which state he is currently speaking in. Or a latecomer billionaire with a habit of flip-flopping between parties. Even a “top-tier candidate” with single digits in the polls will do.

Also on rt.com ‘Arrogance of billionaires’: Bernie Sanders slams Michael Bloomberg’s potential run without campaigning in key states

But a candidate supported by a genuine public movement who dares to threaten the super-rich is a no-go, regardless of how electable he or she actually is. Even Donald Trump’s second term would apparently be deemed better by the blue establishment.



By Alexandre Antonov, RT

