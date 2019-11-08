It takes another New York billionaire to beat Trump? Ex-mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to run as Democrat in 2020

Former New York City mayor and billionaire mogul Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the crowded Democratic presidential primary for a chance to run against President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Though Bloomberg has not yet announced a candidacy, the New York Times reported on Thursday that he dispatched staff to Alabama in order to register for the state’s primary ahead of the Friday deadline.

Mike Bloomberg presumably entering the race to prevent a socialist takeover or whatever but the candidate jumping for joy right now is Bernie — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 7, 2019

As 17 major players vie for the Democrat nomination, Bloomberg is “increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned” to beat Trump, his close adviser Howard Wolfson told the Times.

Bloomberg’s campaign could be a “seismic disruption in the Democratic race,” according to the Times, undercutting current front-runner Joe Biden and providing “fodder” for Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who have been crusading against billionaires.

Let's be clear. Bloomberg is going after Biden voters. This should upset Biden. It won't affect Sanders or Warren. And we can all grab the popcorn as they bicker over who is best for top 10 percent. — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) November 7, 2019

While some observers say a Bloomberg run would help the Democrats’ progressive wing gain traction, others caution that he might actually “rout” the Sanders-Warren faction and result in a Michelle Obama unity ticket.

Also if he runs and simply does well enough to lead to a brokered convention, triggering superdelegate intervention, he could basically rout Bernie and Warren. In that scenario anything could happen, like a Michelle Obama unity ticket. Maybe get VP or cabinet position out of it. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) November 7, 2019

Either way, CNN is excited. The channel’s analysts painted the former mayor as someone “richer, more successful and less offensive” than Trump.

CNN panel on Bloomberg re-entering 2020 race: Trump will see him “as a real threat.”



"Michael Bloomberg is Donald Trump, but richer, more successful and less offensive." pic.twitter.com/5usXrQgXBo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2019

