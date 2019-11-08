 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
It takes another New York billionaire to beat Trump? Ex-mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to run as Democrat in 2020

8 Nov, 2019 00:44
Michael Bloomberg ©  Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS
Former New York City mayor and billionaire mogul Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the crowded Democratic presidential primary for a chance to run against President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Though Bloomberg has not yet announced a candidacy, the New York Times reported on Thursday that he dispatched staff to Alabama in order to register for the state’s primary ahead of the Friday deadline.

As 17 major players vie for the Democrat nomination, Bloomberg is “increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned” to beat Trump, his close adviser Howard Wolfson told the Times.

Bloomberg’s campaign could be a “seismic disruption in the Democratic race,” according to the Times, undercutting current front-runner Joe Biden and providing “fodder” for Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who have been crusading against billionaires.

While some observers say a Bloomberg run would help the Democrats’ progressive wing gain traction, others caution that he might actually “rout” the Sanders-Warren faction and result in a Michelle Obama unity ticket.

Either way, CNN is excited. The channel’s analysts painted the former mayor as someone “richer, more successful and less offensive” than Trump.

