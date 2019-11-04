It’s back! Trump rekindles ‘Covfefe’ mystery with cryptic tweet

US President Donald Trump has reignited speculation and derision over his infamous “Covfefe” tweet after responding to a retweeted video of a prize winning racehorse named after his infamous, if mysterious neologism.

“Great! But how do you know it was a 'mistweet?' May be something with deep meaning!” the president said in response to a tweet from Mitch Roschelle, a partner in Price Waterhouse Cooper.

Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Roschelle had tweeted an article by The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, about a Breeder’s Cup-winning racehorse.

Reaction to Trump’s apparent trolling was mixed, between despairing never Trumpers asking if he lay awake all night waiting to tweet and die-hard MAGA supporters revelling the ridiculousness.

The anti-trump tweeters have no idea how badly they’re being trolled right now. — joe mormann (@theglib) November 4, 2019 pic.twitter.com/njxXjrgq5r — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2019 Funny because everyone knows you’re incapable of admitting any mistake whatsoever! Very insightful! — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) November 4, 2019

Twitter has been Trump's platform of choice to communicate his message directly, often without a filter and seemingly against the advice and wishes of his senior aides and advisors.

The original tweet which read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” was deleted, but it wasn't long before Trump seized on the media coverage to troll his opponents and the media.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!” the US president tweeted in May, 2017. The mystery, much like Trump’s presidency, remains for now at least.

