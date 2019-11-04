 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
It’s back! Trump rekindles ‘Covfefe’ mystery with cryptic tweet

4 Nov, 2019 12:02
Donald Trump revisited one of his most famous tweets on Monday. © Global Look Press
US President Donald Trump has reignited speculation and derision over his infamous “Covfefe” tweet after responding to a retweeted video of a prize winning racehorse named after his infamous, if mysterious neologism.

“Great! But how do you know it was a 'mistweet?' May be something with deep meaning!” the president said in response to a tweet from Mitch Roschelle, a partner in Price Waterhouse Cooper.

Roschelle had tweeted an article by The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet, about a Breeder’s Cup-winning racehorse.

Reaction to Trump’s apparent trolling was mixed, between despairing never Trumpers asking if he lay awake all night waiting to tweet and die-hard MAGA supporters revelling the ridiculousness.

Twitter has been Trump's platform of choice to communicate his message directly, often without a filter and seemingly against the advice and wishes of his senior aides and advisors. 

The original tweet which read “Despite the constant negative press covfefe” was deleted, but it wasn't long before Trump seized on the media coverage to troll his opponents and the media. 

“Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!” the US president tweeted in May, 2017. The mystery, much like Trump’s presidency, remains for now at least.

