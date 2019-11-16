Arizona border patrol SHOOTS Russian citizen ‘suspected’ of crossing from Mexico into US illegally

A Russian citizen was shot and wounded by a US Border Patrol agent who claims he suspected the man of sneaking into the country illegally. The Russian consulate has confirmed his identity and requested access to the man.

“A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident near Lukeville, Arizona,” the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said in a statement on Friday, adding the wounded man was then transported to a hospital in Phoenix by helicopter for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries.”

BREAKING: @CBPArizona says an #Arizona border agent shot a Russian migrant during “physical altercation” on Thursday as they crossed the border illegally near Lukeville. Migrant was air lifted to #Phoenix hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/6wWr7r6O2o — Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) November 15, 2019

The agent claims a “physical altercation” broke out as he tried to apprehend the suspect, in which he allegedly had no other choice but to fire his weapon. The man – identified to Sputnik as 37-year-old Evgeny Gluschenko by the Russian consulate general – remains in the hospital.

The incident is now under investigation by both the FBI and the border patrol’s Use of Force Incident Team.

