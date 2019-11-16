 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Arizona border patrol SHOOTS Russian citizen ‘suspected’ of crossing from Mexico into US illegally

16 Nov, 2019 03:48
Get short URL
Arizona border patrol SHOOTS Russian citizen ‘suspected’ of crossing from Mexico into US illegally
FILE PHOTO: A US Customs and Border Patrol agent travels along the border wall between the US and Mexico near Tecate, California. ©  Reuters / Mike Blake
A Russian citizen was shot and wounded by a US Border Patrol agent who claims he suspected the man of sneaking into the country illegally. The Russian consulate has confirmed his identity and requested access to the man.

“A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident near Lukeville, Arizona,” the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said in a statement on Friday, adding the wounded man was then transported to a hospital in Phoenix by helicopter for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries.”

The agent claims a “physical altercation” broke out as he tried to apprehend the suspect, in which he allegedly had no other choice but to fire his weapon. The man – identified to Sputnik as 37-year-old Evgeny Gluschenko by the Russian consulate general – remains in the hospital.

The incident is now under investigation by both the FBI and the border patrol’s Use of Force Incident Team.

Also on rt.com 12 US Marines suspected of smuggling illegal migrants face charges

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies