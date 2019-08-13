12 US Marines suspected of smuggling illegal migrants face charges
The marines are said to have driven migrants through a heavily-armed US border zone near San Diego after they had entered the country illegally, according to AP.
Two marine riflemen were stopped by Border Patrol agents on July 3 after they were seen letting three migrants out of the back of their BMW. This led to the arrest of over a dozen other marines. The men told authorities they had been recruited by a person who would often meet with them in a parking lot next to a Whole Foods supermarket, the New York Times reported in July.
The marines have pled not guilty in a federal court. Six other marines and a sailor who were detained last month have been released and sent to command at Camp Pendleton.
