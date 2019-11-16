At least 2 injured as shooting erupts at high school game in Pleasantville, New Jersey (VIDEOS)

At least two people were shot during a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, sending fans and players fleeing for cover. The extent of the injuries is unclear.

Several shots were fired into the audience at the match at Pleasantville High School on Friday, striking at least one young boy sitting in the stands, local officials have confirmed. The boy’s condition is not yet known.

Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abcpic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019

A second person was also reportedly hit in the gunfire.

Pop, pop, pop. At least a half dozen shots in Pleasantville bleachers pic.twitter.com/P6TOmCAVb0 — Kevin Minnick 🏈🏀⚾️ (@kminnicksports) November 16, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

