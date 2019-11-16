 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 2 injured as shooting erupts at high school game in Pleasantville, New Jersey (VIDEOS)
At least 2 injured as shooting erupts at high school game in Pleasantville, New Jersey (VIDEOS)

16 Nov, 2019 02:10
At least two people were shot during a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, sending fans and players fleeing for cover. The extent of the injuries is unclear.

Several shots were fired into the audience at the match at Pleasantville High School on Friday, striking at least one young boy sitting in the stands, local officials have confirmed. The boy’s condition is not yet known.

A second person was also reportedly hit in the gunfire.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

