At least 2 injured as shooting erupts at high school game in Pleasantville, New Jersey (VIDEOS)
Several shots were fired into the audience at the match at Pleasantville High School on Friday, striking at least one young boy sitting in the stands, local officials have confirmed. The boy’s condition is not yet known.
Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abcpic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019
A second person was also reportedly hit in the gunfire.
Pop, pop, pop. At least a half dozen shots in Pleasantville bleachers pic.twitter.com/P6TOmCAVb0— Kevin Minnick 🏈🏀⚾️ (@kminnicksports) November 16, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Unbelievable. Just unbelievable pic.twitter.com/iYucRVVMSX— Kevin Minnick 🏈🏀⚾️ (@kminnicksports) November 16, 2019
READ MORE: Two dead, multiple wounded in California high school shooting