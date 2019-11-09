Female teacher ARRESTED after being caught on camera beating up student (DISTURBING VIDEOS)

A substitute teacher at a high school in Kyle, Texas has been charged with aggravated assault and fired from her job after footage emerged of her apparently beating up a 15-year-old student and dragging the teen from her chair.

The incident occurred at Lehman High School just before 4pm local time on Friday, and a number of students in the class filmed various moments of the violent altercation.

Warning: Contains images some may find upsetting

I want the full video of this Lehman sub beating the shit outta this student today 😂 LIKE WTFFF pic.twitter.com/5zHMAFFch9 — 𝑀𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝒯 (@TianaMejia) November 8, 2019

Hays County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to an alleged assault at the school and after interviewing several students and reviewing footage, they arrested the teacher and charged her with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. They also named the woman as 32-year-old Tiffani Shadell Lankford.

The teenage student was taken to hospital by her father for evaluation, the sheriff’s office said, without providing any further details on her condition.

In a statement posted on Facebook, school principal Karen Zuniga said the teacher was fired after “fighting with a student” and that “under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School.”

“Additionally, the former employee was arrested by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and faces potential criminal charges. Her actions will also be reported to the Texas Education Agency,” Zuniga added.

