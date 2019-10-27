‘Something very big has just happened!’ Trump sparks guessing frenzy with cryptic tweet amid reports of al-Baghdadi's death

US President Donald Trump has triggered a wild guessing game after announcing on Twitter that “something very big” has happened amid reports that the US military killed Islamic State (formerly IS, ISIS/ISIL) leader.

“Something very big has just happened!” Trump tweeted on Saturday evening. The six-word message, sent amid a slow news day in the US, has sparked an avalanche of speculation as to what the US leader, known for his uncanny tweeting style, was actually referring to since he has not followed up his cryptic post with any explanation.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

While neither Trump, nor the White House are apparently in haste to clear things up, Twitter has been rife with speculation.

The breaking news launched out of @realDonaldTrump latest popcorn-muncher is...



The apocalyptic breaking of The Internet. — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the rumours have been swirling that the US commander-in-chief is going to announce the killing of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) mastermind Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by the US military.

In a tweet, that has been shared over 4,000 times before it was deleted, political activist Ryan Fournier, co-chairman of Students for Trump, wrote that the US forces had “captured” the warlord, celebrating it as a “huge defeat for ISIS.”

In a follow-up tweet, Fournier clarified that the report has so far been unconfirmed and is based on sources.

Edit: These are still unconfirmed at the moment, but this is what sources are telling me. Apologies for not adding that in initially. Got excited. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2019

Newsweek reported Saturday, citing Pentagon and US Army officials briefed on the matter, that the militant was killed in a special operations raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province greenlighted by Trump about a week ago.

The Pentagon source told the publication that the operation concluded Saturday, and that Baghdadi was "dead pending verification.”

A US official cited by Reuters said it’s still unclear if the operation has proved to be a success, however.

Shortly after reports of Baghdadi’s alleged demise started coming in, footage has begun circulating online, purportedly showing the final moments of the US operation targeting the ISIS hideout.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the video apparently shows an US air strike on the village of Barsa in Idlib province conducted on Saturday night. A series of powerful explosions coud be seen lightning up the night skies before the video goes dark, and several male voices could then be heard repeatedly saying Allahu Akbar (“The God is Great” in Arabic) in the background.

#BREAKING: Reports that as 6 choppers involved - gave chase to convoy, And that 2 coppers landed & assaulted vehicles, during the night the operation in Idlib

pic.twitter.com/ttbDWJiwZehttps://t.co/ess2DU2zry — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 27, 2019

RT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The White House, meanwhile, announced that Trump was would address the nation at a.m. ET Sunday.

While it remains unclear what Trump would be speaking about, Sunday policy announcements are extremely rare.

There have been long-running rumors that Al-Baghdadi had died. His last video appearance is dated April this year. Carried by terror’s group mouthpiece, the video showed the militant seated next to a rifle and discussing jihad with his henchmen.

