 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump ascends his Twitter pulpit to declare that… he doesn’t like ‘swiping’ on his iPhone

26 Oct, 2019 06:56
Get short URL
Trump ascends his Twitter pulpit to declare that… he doesn’t like ‘swiping’ on his iPhone
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to South Carolina, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 25, 2019. © REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Donald Trump has issued another one of his (in)famous Twitter edicts, this time providing some customer feedback to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apparently, the president is not a fan of newer iPhone models.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted on Friday, weighing in on the contentious debate over the best method of unlocking an iPhone.

Apple’s iPhones – starting from iPhone X – use an upward swipe to unlock the device or return to the home screen. However, Trump could always opt for the older iPhone 8 if he prefers the traditional button.

His impromptu tech review elicited the usual smorgasbord of memes and one-liners. However, even some Trump-haters begrudgingly admitted that the president had a point.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies