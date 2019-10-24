‘Make New Mexico pay for it!’ Twitter baffled after Trump vows to build wall in Colorado

In another geography gaffe, President Donald Trump appears to have lost track of the US border, promising to construct a “big, beautiful” wall in Colorado, where countless netizens soon reminded him no border exists.

Speaking to a crowd at a rally on Wednesday, the president waxed enthusiastic about his wall project – a 2016 campaign promise – naming all the locations it would eventually pop up. Yet despite being fully surrounded by other US states, somehow Colorado made it onto his list.

“We’re building a wall in Colorado,” he said, as hardhat-clad construction workers rose to applaud. “We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis was one of the first to shoot back, stating in a Facebook post: “Well this is awkward...Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.”

Other critics in the fervently anti-Trump #Resistance went into full meltdown over the amusing error – demanding his removal from office as loudly as ever – however some took the opportunity to laugh instead.

As the president is surely aware by now, no problem is too big for a bit of black Sharpie ink to solve, some commenters joked, one suggesting that New Mexico would foot the bill this time.

One tweeter wondered aloud whether Colorado’s wall would be “for keeping people in or out?” while another put a new spin on Herbert Hoover’s famous “A chicken in every pot” slogan: “A wall on every border,” US states included.

Others offered ideas as to who the barrier might keep out.

As an impeachment showdown heats up in Washington and political acrimony reaches new heights, perhaps the occasional comedic gaffe provides a brief reprieve for all involved. At the very least, the president received a free geography lesson.

