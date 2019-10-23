 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Republicans STORM secure Capitol chamber where Democrats held ‘impeachment’ hearing

23 Oct, 2019 23:03
House Republicans speak to reporters after halting the impeachment hearing held by Democrats inside a secure room at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, October 23, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Demanding transparency in the impeachment probe of US President Donald Trump, GOP lawmakers stormed the secure room inside the Capitol where Democrats were interrogating a Pentagon official, derailing the proceedings.

Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), two dozen Republican members of Congress made their way into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on Wednesday, as House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) was about to open a hearing where Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper was due to testify.

“Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry has been marked by secret interviews, selective leaks, weird theatrical performances of transcripts that never happened, and lies about contact with a whistleblower,” Gaetz declared in an impromptu press conference outside the SCIF.

If behind those doors they intend to overturn the results of an American presidential election, we want to know what’s going on.

Cooper was supposed to testify about the lethal military aid for Ukraine, authorized by Congress, which Trump withheld pending the transfer of power in Kiev to new President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats claim the aid was used as leverage to pressure Ukraine to investigate former VP – and now one of their presidential candidates – Joe Biden, and therefore amounts to foreign meddling in the 2020 election. 

Based on that, they launched an impeachment inquiry earlier this month, though without a vote in the full House or the previously established precedent of allowing the minority subpoena powers and access to hearings. Republicans have denounced this as a violation of due process.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California), who sits on the Intelligence Committee, said that his Republican colleagues “put the country at risk” by bringing cell phones into the SCIF and “disrespected” the Capitol Police.

“The House GOP are now physically obstructing the impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted. “Their stunt today will not deter us from holding Donald Trump accountable. And it won’t stop the witnesses they’re seeking to intimidate. We will move on and justice will roll down like waters.”

News of the SCIF breach has infuriated the anti-Trump #Resistance, with journalists and pundits demanding the arrests of Republican members of Congress, charging them with criminal trespass, and taking away their security clearances. 

It wasn't long before #ArrestThemAll, #LockThemAllUp, and #ArrestGaetz became leading trends on social media.

It is indeed a federal crime for a group of people to enter any room in the Capitol complex with the purpose of disrupting a congressional committee’s business – but members of Congress are apparently exempt from this law.

