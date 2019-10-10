Child’s play: Reporter's breaking news broadcast interrupted by small screen debut of her toddler (VIDEO)
NBC’s Courtney Kube was reporting on Turkey’s strikes when her flow was broken by four-year-old Ryan making an uninvited appearance, right by her side. Temporarily distracted, the anchor apologizes, saying “Sorry, my kids are here - live television!”
She quickly gets right back to the story as the screen cuts away to a map of Syria, presumably giving producers enough time to remove the young intruder.
Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms#workingmomspic.twitter.com/PGUrbtQtT6— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2019
The interruption captured the hearts of thousands of people who watched and shared the clip on social media, hailing it as a “sweet moment” and indicative of the ongoing struggle faced by some working moms to juggle childcare and work.
The incident also reminded many of a BBC clip of an interviewee’s children bursting into the room behind him, live on air. Meanwhile, a weather presenter, who has personal experience of such an interloper, empathized with Kube.
I completely understand your feeling @ckubeNBC. https://t.co/YDuwPQnbec— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) October 9, 2019
If you like this story, share it with a friend!