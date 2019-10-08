 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Don’t tempt me’: Hillary threatens to enter 2020 race after Trump Twitter jab

8 Oct, 2019 22:20
©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid;  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
Hillary Clinton has threatened to enter the 2020 presidential race for president after President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that she throw her hat in the ring in an effort to “steal it away” from Elizabeth Warren. 

Trump tweeted Tuesday that “Crooked Hillary” should run for president again to deprive the “Uber Left” Warren of a shot at the White House, but only on “one condition” to be subpoenaed to “explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Five hours after Trump’s jab, Clinton replied: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Reaction to Clinton’s warning was mixed, to say the least. While mainstream media outlets seemed to love the idea, many social media users recoiled in horror at the thought of a 2016 re-run. 

 “I don’t think my heart could take it” if Hillary really runs again, one fan proclaimed on Twitter.

“She's really going for that three time loser look,” quipped conservative journalist John Cardillo, a sentiment echoed by many of his colleagues. 

Then there were people who saw this as a sign that Clinton was really running, and lamented that 2016 just refused to go away. 

Others urged Twitter to calm down and stop trying to “troll Hillary into the race,” calling it “not funny.”

Clinton’s partisans often point out that she won 3 million votes more than Trump in 2016, calling him an “illegitimate” president. He won 304 electoral college votes to her 227.

