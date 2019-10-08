‘Don’t tempt me’: Hillary threatens to enter 2020 race after Trump Twitter jab

Hillary Clinton has threatened to enter the 2020 presidential race for president after President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that she throw her hat in the ring in an effort to “steal it away” from Elizabeth Warren.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that “Crooked Hillary” should run for president again to deprive the “Uber Left” Warren of a shot at the White House, but only on “one condition” to be subpoenaed to “explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors.”

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Five hours after Trump’s jab, Clinton replied: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Reaction to Clinton’s warning was mixed, to say the least. While mainstream media outlets seemed to love the idea, many social media users recoiled in horror at the thought of a 2016 re-run.

“I don’t think my heart could take it” if Hillary really runs again, one fan proclaimed on Twitter.

I’m telling you all right now, if @HillaryClinton announces she’s running, I’m going to need someone to rush me to the hospital. I don’t think my heart could take it. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️ — Hillary Won (@NYAnna22) October 8, 2019

“She's really going for that three time loser look,” quipped conservative journalist John Cardillo, a sentiment echoed by many of his colleagues.

C’mon @HillaryClinton - the first concession speech was great! Can’t wait for the second 🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 8, 2019

Then there were people who saw this as a sign that Clinton was really running, and lamented that 2016 just refused to go away.

2016 is gonna last forever https://t.co/eOIVrGjjZO — J🎃sh Perry🤘 (@MrJoshPerry) October 8, 2019

Others urged Twitter to calm down and stop trying to “troll Hillary into the race,” calling it “not funny.”

I'd like to humbly request that people stop trying to troll Hillary into the race. That's not funny — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 8, 2019

The internet is the worst place on earth and we should all feel bad for promoting it. https://t.co/Q1d7w1UAsu — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) October 8, 2019

Clinton’s partisans often point out that she won 3 million votes more than Trump in 2016, calling him an “illegitimate” president. He won 304 electoral college votes to her 227.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!