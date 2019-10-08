Impeachment saga: Trump won’t send EU envoy to stand before ‘totally compromised KANGAROO COURT’

The Donald Trump administration wouldn’t allow Gordon Sondland, a key figure in the Democrats’ impeachment effort, testify in the House because it would be “a kangaroo court,” the president said.

Democrat-led committees in the US House, which are in the process of collecting evidence to argue the impeachment case against Donald Trump, wanted to hear the testimony of Gordon Sondland, Washington’s ambassador to the EU. His scheduled appearance, however, was blocked by the White House.

I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Trump “would love” to send Ambassador Sondland, who he has called a really nice guy, to testify, but it would hardly yield any results.

He [Sondland] would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public to see.

Sondland was one of several US officials whose messages were released by the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees in an attempt to prove that President Trump pressured Ukraine in order to gain an advantage in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump cited one message in which the diplomat tells William Taylor Jr, the US ambassador in Ukraine, that Trump was “crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.”

“That says it ALL!” the US leader said.

