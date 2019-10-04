 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dems publish Trump administration officials’ texts in Ukrainegate impeachment frenzy (READ IN FULL)

Published time: 4 Oct, 2019 03:57 Edited time: 4 Oct, 2019 04:29
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Several top Democrats have released text messages between US officials which they claim expose the Trump administration’s drive to ‘coerce’ the Ukrainian government to target Joe Biden, for purely political reasons obviously.

The Democratic chairs of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees released the messages in a letter to fellow representatives late Thursday.

The letter features over a dozen text messages between US diplomats – including former Trump administration envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, Ukrainian embassy official Bill Taylor, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, as well as the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“The president and his aides are engaging in a campaign of misinformation and misdirection in an attempt to normalize the act of soliciting foreign power to interfere in our elections,” the chairmen wrote. 

Even more astonishing, he is now openly and publicly asking another foreign power – China – to launch its own sham investigation against the Bidens to further his own political aims.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would launch an impeachment inquiry over the allegations the president sought to “shake down” his Ukrainian counterpart, unifying six separate committee probes under one umbrella.

