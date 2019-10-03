 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed, multiple injured after gunman opens fire & barricades inside senior apartment building in Vancouver, WA (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 3 Oct, 2019 22:48 Edited time: 3 Oct, 2019 23:46
©  Facebook / Smith Tower Apartments
A gunman has opened fire inside an elderly apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington – killing one person and injuring two – and barricaded himself in an apartment, triggering a massive police response and an hours-long standoff.

Police surrounded the Smith Tower retirement community on Thursday afternoon, after someone opened fire in the lobby and withdrew into one of the apartments, local media reported. The shooter is thought to be holed up on the thirteenth floor, and police say the situation remains “active.”

At least three people have been shot, police spokesperson Kim Kapp told reporters. American Medical Response confirmed to local media that two people were injured and one dead.

Two “critical patients” were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, the Vancouver Fire Department told local media. 

The building has been evacuated and the police are negotiating with the attacker, who was described as an elderly white male. 

Massive police response at the scene includes a SWAT team and even a patrol drone.

