1 killed, multiple injured after gunman opens fire & barricades inside senior apartment building in Vancouver, WA (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A gunman has opened fire inside an elderly apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington – killing one person and injuring two – and barricaded himself in an apartment, triggering a massive police response and an hours-long standoff.

Police surrounded the Smith Tower retirement community on Thursday afternoon, after someone opened fire in the lobby and withdrew into one of the apartments, local media reported. The shooter is thought to be holed up on the thirteenth floor, and police say the situation remains “active.”

Rain on my phone keeps fucking with the zoom pic.twitter.com/LSRXYwWQAa — Jer Warren (@nyquildotorg) October 3, 2019

At least three people have been shot, police spokesperson Kim Kapp told reporters. American Medical Response confirmed to local media that two people were injured and one dead.

UPDATE- AMR reporting 1 person is dead, 2 are injured in Vancouver shooting at Smith Tower. Shooter still baracaded inside. pic.twitter.com/jm5OrOvkli — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) October 3, 2019

Two “critical patients” were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, the Vancouver Fire Department told local media.

UPDATE: At least three victims in shooting at downtown Vancouver apartment complex. Police communicating with suspect. https://t.co/XbP1sFIpftpic.twitter.com/P7nh1K1RKi — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) October 3, 2019

The building has been evacuated and the police are negotiating with the attacker, who was described as an elderly white male.

Massive police response at the scene includes a SWAT team and even a patrol drone.

Drone on south side of Smith Tower pic.twitter.com/tOB4HVYuIY — AmandaCowanPhoto (@AmandaCowan10) October 3, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW